The ministry reviews anti-dumping measure imposed on Chinese aluminum.(Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Industry and Trade ( MoIT ) has announced the second review of anti-dumping measures imposed on some aluminum products from China.Accordingly, it will review the anti-dumping duties imposed on products coded 7604.10.10, 7604.10.90, 7604.21.90, 7604.29.10, and 7604.29.90.Previously, the ministry issued a decision on April 20, 2021, on the results of its first review.On September 28, 2020, the MoIT issued a decision to impose anti-dumping duties on some aluminium products originating from China with rates ranging from 2.49 percent to 35.58 percent.