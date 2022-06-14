Business Vietnam finalises procedures to export longan to Japan Vietnam is finalising procedures to get allowance to export longan to Japan – one of the world’s choosiest markets.

Business Automaker VinFast to open over 50 stores in Europe Automaker VinFast announced its plan to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway on June 14.

Business Vietnam's efforts in food safety control pay off: Ministry Efforts in food safety control, including the establishment of a task force granting food safety certificates to noodles, have won recognition from the EU, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.​