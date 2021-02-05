Business Hoa Phat posts highest crude steel output to date in January The Hoa Phat Group, Vietnam’s leading steel producer, produced more than 670,000 tonnes of crude steel in January, its highest output to date and representing an annual growth of 67 percent.

Business Efforts made to promote sale of crops in virus-hit provinces Efforts are being made to promote the sale of crops, fruits and meat of farmers in coronavirus-hit provinces, including the two hardest-hit Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, as the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday nears.

Business Visa, MoneyGram join hands to offer P2P payment to Vietnam The world leader in digital payments Visa and global cross-border peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and money transfer service provider MoneyGram International recently launched a real-time P2P payment solution to Vietnam.

Business Agribank up 17 places in Brand Finance Banking 500 The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) jumped 17 spots to rank 173rd in the recently announced Brand Finance Banking 500 list for 2021, which featured the most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.