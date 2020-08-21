World RoK increases import of Vietnam’s shrimps The Republic of Korea (RoK) is importing more shrimps from Vietnam, and has become the fifth biggest importer of Vietnam’s shrimps with 10.7 percent of market share.

Business HDBank named best domestic retail bank for second straight year HDBank has recently obtained the "Best Domestic Retail Bank" award by Asian Banking & Finance magazine, for the second consecutive year, for its impressive performance in the retail segment with modern products and services meeting the diverse needs of millions of local and foreign clients.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on August 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,210 VND per USD on August 21, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business RoK, Can Tho seek stronger economic ties Leaders of Can Tho and Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on August 20 to discuss future cooperation between in the Mekong Delta city and the RoK.