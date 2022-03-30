Miss Earth 2021 tours Phan Thiet by helicopter
Accepting an invitation to be a judge of the Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 contest, Destiny Wagner, Miss Earth 2021, has arrived in Vietnam and enjoyed a premium experience trip to NovaWorld Phan Thiet, along with Truong Ngoc Anh, head of the contest’s organising board.
Hanoi (VNA) - Accepting an invitation to be a judge of the Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 contest, Destiny Wagner, Miss Earth 2021, has arrived in Vietnam and enjoyed a premium experience trip to NovaWorld Phan Thiet, along with Truong Ngoc Anh, head of the contest’s organising board.
Destiny Wagner arrives in Phan Thiet, the south central province of Binh Thuan, at 9:00 am on March 28 on a helicopter. Looking stunning in a gorgeous long dress, Wagner says she enjoyed the sights of Phan Thiet from up in the air and was impressed with the blue sky and seawater of NovaWorld Phan Thiet.
The shimmering beautiful scenery and the picturesque beauty of colorful shophouses is so charming, the Miss Earth 2021 says. She notes that the project has a prime location, as it is near the mountains, next to the sea and has full facilities for visitors such as golf, tennis and entertainment at a large-scale amusement park.
Destiny Wagner has travelled to many places around the world, participated in community activities, and saw the beauty of many famous beach resorts. After learning about Phan Thiet, she thinks NovaWorld Phan Thiet is part of the picture of high-class tourism, thus creating a momentum for Vietnam to continue to develop coastal healthcare resort tourism - a trend that is very popular in the world.
At 10am, Destiny Wagner and Truong Ngoc Anh join hundreds of Novaland employees to clean up trash along Tien Thanh beach. Since being crowned Miss Earth 2021, the beauty queen, born in 1996, has spent most of her time advocating the protection of natural resources and the environment, and fighting against child abuse and violence.
The beauty queen strikes a joyful pose with a garbage bag on the beach. Destiny Wagner graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Pace University in New York, the US, and is currently a poet, a businesswoman, and a model.
At 12pm, Destiny Wagner appears in a typical colorful outfit from the NovaWorld Phan Thiet collection, and poses for a photo at the Marina Club restaurant. She attracts others with a bright smile, a toned body and wild dreadlock hairstyle.
The Miss Earth 2021 enjoys lunch at Marina Club restaurant, and is impressed by fresh seafood prepared on site and local culinary specialties.
At 2pm, Destiny Wagner departs for the colorful Florida beachfront “second home” area. She describes this place as a "miniature American city" in the heart of the great project NovaWorld Phan Thiet. In front of the Florida area is a row of seafront shophouses that have been put into operation, bringing together many culinary brands such as Lotteria, Xing Fu Tang, Baskin Robbins, and PhinDeli.
The 26-year-old beauty is attracted by the exclusive 36-hole PGA golf course. She says: “I'm surprised because this is the only golf course in Vietnam that has an exclusive copyright from the Professional Golfers’ Association of the US (PGA), and can organise tournaments in this organisation's system. In addition, I also like PGA Golf Villas which are located at the heart of the golf course with hilly terrain and sea view. The villas have an open design overlooking the green golf landscape, thus bringing a unique resort experience.”
At 4 pm, Miss Earth 2021 visits the Miami Bikini Beach park - a favorite check-in place for tourists and many locals. She happily poses next to the typical icons of NovaWorld Phan Thiet.
Hundreds of other international-standard tourist, resort, sports and entertainment facilities at NovaWorld Phan Thiet also attract the attention of Destiny Wagner such as the 25-hectare NovaDreams Adventure World amusement park, the Circus Land now near completion, and a seafront commercial street. According to her, NovaWorld Phan Thiet will be an ideal destination for domestic and international tourists who want to find a beautiful and peaceful space with many high-class facilities.
In the late afternoon, she leaves her fingerprints on the Walk of Fame of the project before boarding a helicopter back to Ho Chi Minh City the same day. After a two-week visit to Vietnam, Miss Earth 2021 will return home to prepare for her third book - a novel about love. In mid-July, she will return to Ho Chi Minh City to attend the final round of Miss Ethnic Vietnam Contest./.