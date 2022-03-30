Business Hanoi to roll out major trade promotions this year The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will host large-scale trade promotion events across more than 2,000 points of sale in the city to boost consumption and tourism.

Business Chinese firms interested in investing in Binh Duong Over 100 Chinese enterprises participated in a webinar on investment promotion in the southern province of Binh Duong on March 30.

Business Boosting Australia's investment in Vietnam The Vietnam-Australia partnership is on the right track with effective economic, trade and investment cooperation in the recent years, but with nearly 2 billion USD in 550 projects as of the end of 2021, Australian investment in Vietnam has not matched potential, according to Assoc. Prof. Chu Hoang Long from the Australia National University.

Business Five agricultural and forestry material areas to be set up The Department of Economic Cooperation and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has signed a cooperation agreement with 14 agencies, enterprises and banks to develop raw material areas across the country and restructure the agricultural sector.