Society Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Society Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam early next month More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, will take the “second phase” of the national high school examination on September 2-4.

Society 21 wanted Chinese scammers caught in Lao Cai Police in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 24 arrested 21 people wanted by Chinese police for asset misappropriation fraud.

Society More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: White book The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signaling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.