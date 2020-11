Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh delivers a speech at a workshop between his ministry and Korean enterprises in Hanoi on November 26. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will make every endeavour to support Korean enterprises and attract high-quality investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Minister Tran Tuan Anh told a workshop hosted by the MoIT in Hanoi on November 26.The workshop was an opportunity for the MoIT and Korean firms to chalk out ways to foster investment and strengthen the multifaceted relations between the two countries.The MoIT has pioneered in providing assistance to entry of Korean experts into Vietnam amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that so far, more than 10,000 Korean specialists have been sent to Vietnam this year to work for FDI projects. They are important to ensure the normal operation of the FDI businesses, including those of the RoK, in Vietnam, Anh said.Vietnam has advantages and opportunities to create breakthroughs in the near future as the country has basically brought the pandemic under control and gained increasing confidence from not only the domestic business community but also foreign investors and partners, he noted.The minister expected that Korean investors can take advantage of opportunities in Vietnam, soon recover production and boost growths in the coming time.The Vietnamese government and the MoIT persist in supporting and facilitating domestic and foreign investors, particularly those from the RoK , to further expand investment and business in Vietnam, the minister said.