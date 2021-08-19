MoIT recognises 315 firms as prestigious exporters
As many as 315 companies has won the “Prestigious Export Business” title for 2020, according to the list unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 18.
Workers process tra fish for export at a factory in Vam Cong Industrial Park in Lap Vo district, Dong Thap province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 315 companies has won the “Prestigious Export Business” title for 2020, according to the list unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 18.
The list of the honourees, operating in 26 business lines, is publicised on the MoIT portal (www.moit.gov.vn) and websites of some relevant agencies.
Earlier, the MoIT coordinated with other ministries, sectors, business associations, provincial-level departments of industry and trade, and related agencies to select and publish the list of nominees on its website to collect public feedback.
They were chosen basing on the MoIT’s criteria, including the minimum export revenue, business prestige among foreign partners, and performance of their customs, tax, and environmental obligations.
The selection of prestigious export businesses aims to encourage Vietnamese enterprises to promote export and expand market, especially when the country has participated in many bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements.
In the first seven months of 2021, Vietnam recorded 373.36 billion USD in trade revenue, up 30.2 percent year on year. That included 185.33 billion USD in exports, up 25.5 percent, the MoIT's data show./.