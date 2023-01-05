Business Tough year expected for banks in 2023 With a dim outlook for the banking industry, most securities firms expect conservative profit growth for banks in 2023.

Business First batch of Cao Phong orange shipped to UK The People’s Committee of Cao Phong district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, RYB Joint Stock Company and Cao Phong One Member Ltd, Co., on January 5 held a ceremony to mark the first shipment of seven tonnes of Cao Phong orange to the UK.

Business Vietjet to reopen HCM City-Hong Kong route next month Vietjet will reopen the route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong (China) with just three-hour long return flights on every Monday and Friday from February 10.