Business Month-long Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 kicks off The Hanoi Promotion Agency, in collaboration with relevant departments and agencies, launched Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 in the capital city on October 27 evening.

Business Vietnam's fibre exports foresee positive signals Vietnam is the world's sixth-largest fibre exporter and the world's third-largest exporter of textiles and garments - just behind China and Bangladesh.

Business Vietnam, Malaysia boast new cooperation prospects The Vietnam-Malaysia Business Connection 2023 was organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia and the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of National Defence in Kuala Lumpur on October 27.

Business Nam Dinh promotes trade, investment with French businesses Nam Dinh always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc told representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) at their meeting in Paris on October 27.