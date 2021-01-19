Business MoIT working to ensure supply of goods during Tet holiday The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) recently issued Directive No.15 on the implementation of measures to ensure essential consumer goods are available during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and to stabilise the market.

Business GDP growth to reach 5.49 pct. in normal scenario in 2021: Economics Institute Vietnam’s 2021 GDP growth is projected at 5.49 percent in the normal scenario, 6.9 percent if the current situation gets better, and 3.48 percent in the worst-case scenario, according to the Vietnam Institute of Economics under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).

Business Vietnam – one of fastest growing economies: WB Vietnam's growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in the last quarter of 2020, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.9 percent - making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world, according to the World Bank (WB).

Business New stock trading system from RoK to be tested after Tet A trial run of a stock trading system from the Republic of Korea with securities companies will be conducted after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, Tran Van Dung, Chairman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), told a press conference on January 19.