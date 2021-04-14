Politics Vietnam, US seek ways to enhance comprehensive partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc had an online conversation with US Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas, who is Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on ASEAN, to discuss ways to boost the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, the ASEAN-US strategic partnership, and several issues of mutual concern.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Israel on 73rd Independence Day Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 14 sent a message of congratulations to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on the country’s 73rd Independence Day.

Politics NA Vice Chairmen inspect election preparations in Long An, Lao Cai A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the National Election Council (NEC) led by NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 14 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Politics NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in Tien Giang Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on April 14 led a delegation to inspect preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.