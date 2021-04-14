More congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders
Leaders of foreign countries have continued to send their messages of congratulations to newly-elected State and Government leaders of Vietnam.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) presents flowers to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure. (Photo: VNA)
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received congratulatory messages and letters from King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Hungarian President Asder Janos, and King of Eswatini Mswati III.
Meanwhile, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Kazakhstani Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán Viktor, and President of the Republic of Panama Laurentino Cortizo Cohen cabled their messages and letters of congratulations to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh./.