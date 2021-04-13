National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) congratulates President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the latter's election on April 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has received congratulation messages from the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongorn and the foreign ministries of Mexico and Bolivia on the occasion of his election as the President of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages were sent to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, Sergio Massa extended his congratulations to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue over his election to the top post in the Vietnamese legislature./.