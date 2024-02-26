Business Vietnam looks to remain strong competitor for global FDI Vietnam remained an exception in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) on the global and regional scale last year. The Southeast Asian economy was expected to attract a large amount of FDI this year, said economists and analysts.

Business Exports of wood, wooden furniture see strong recovery Despite daunting challenges, Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden furniture have shown signs of recovery since the end of 2023, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Ho Chi Minh City Branch Tran Ngoc Liem said on February 26.

Business Resort real estate market shows positive signs The resort real estate market is recording positive signs as demand, in both domestic and international tourist markets, is gradually recovering at a stable pace, thereby helping strengthen trust in the industry, according to Mauro Gasparotti, Director of Savills Hotels.