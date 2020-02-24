More Russians, Indians visit Vietnam in 2019
About 650,000 Russians visited Vietnam in 2019, up 6.6 percent from 2018, while the number of Indian tourists nearly doubled the 2016 figure to reach 25,000, reported the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
Eo Gio in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province (Photo: VNA)
In order to better tap the two markets, the VNAT signed a number of cooperation agreements with Russian and Indian tourism agencies, including promoting marketing campaigns with the message “Vietnam – A Safe Destination” in the two countries.
It also held tourism promotion activities, fairs, culture days and weeks with the participation of many firms.
Vietnam’s carriers along with Russian and Indian partners will also enhance connectivity to facilitate people-to-people exchange and travel./.
