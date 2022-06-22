Society 86 trillion VND earmarked for transport infrastructure in Mekong Delta Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has confirmed that around 86 trillion VND from the State budget will be invested in developing an expressway system for the Mekong Delta region.

Society Court reduces prison sentence for former Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung The People’s Court of Hanoi on June 22 lowered the prison sentence for former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung in a case related to the purchase of Redoxy-3C to treat polluted lakes in the city.

Society Da Nang enhances friendship, cooperation with Lao localities Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang hosted a reception on June 22 for newly-appointed Consul General of Laos in Da Nang Souphanh Hadaoheuang.

Society Man arrested in Da Nang for smuggling endangered species Police in the central city of Da Nang arrested a 33-year old man on June 22 for violating “regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals”.