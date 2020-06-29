Society Face masks sent to help OVs in Canada prevent COVID-19 As many as 50,000 face masks were presented to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Canada as the gift from the Vietnamese Government to help them effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unpredictably developing in the world, especially in North America.

Society Vietnamese in Ukraine make efforts in COVID-19 fight The Vietnamese community in Ukraine has been carrying out various measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing infections in the host nation.

World Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.