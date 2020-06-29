More than 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from France, Europe
Vietnamese agencies in and outside the country worked with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and French agencies on June 28 and 29 to arrange a flight for more than 280 Vietnamese citizens in France and some other European countries to return to Vietnam.
Vietnamese citizens waiting to board the flight home (Photo: VNA)
Passengers on the flight were those under 18, the elderly, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodations due to school closure, and other people in difficult circumstances.
Pandemic prevention measures were implemented strictly during the flight, and crew and passengers were quarantined upon arrival at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province, as per regulations.
At the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese agencies at home and representative offices abroad will continue to conduct flights bringing citizens home based on their needs and domestic quarantine capacity./.
