More than 340 Vietnamese brought home from Macau (China)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Macau (China) on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 30.
The passengers included children under 18, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts and stranded tourists.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Cho, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.