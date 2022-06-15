More than 50,000 people in HCM City get second COVID-19 booster shot
More than 50,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City have received the second COVID-19 booster shot (fourth dose) as of June 15, the municipal Department of Health said.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - More than 50,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City have received the second COVID-19 booster shot (fourth dose) as of June 15, the municipal Department of Health said.
The southern metropolis has so far given 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its residents.
Nguyen Anh Dung, deputy director of the department, said although the pandemic has been brought under control, new variants still remain a risk in the future. Therefore, the fourth dose is necessary for people, especially labourers, to protect their health and ensure production and business activities.
The local health sector has announced the list of 65 hospitals where people can get the second booster shot.
On June 14, 162,942 doses of vaccines were administered nationwide, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 224,137,582./.