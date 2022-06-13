Society Two transnational drug rings busted in northern border province Border guards in the northern border province of Dien Bien said they have broken two drug trafficking rings dealing from Laos to Vietnam.

Society Quang Ninh makes progress to remove EC fishing "yellow card" The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has made significant progress in accomplishing recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood as part of its efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society HCM City restarts summer activities for children after COVID-19 Various activities and camps in Ho Chi Minh City are bouncing back to entertain and educate children this summer, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tra Vinh to improve value for coconuts, meet export requirements The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh plans to improve the value of its coconut products to boost farmers’ incomes and meet export requirements in 2022-25 period.