Society Planning on Red River banks needs work Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

Society External information work to be renewed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed Decision No 1191/QD-TTg approving goals, tasks, and measures to renew and improve the popularisation of news for external services, contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

Society HCM City: Returnees from Da Nang may be sent to quarantine Some 700 tourists arriving at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport from the central city of Da Nang over the days to come may be quarantined for 14 days at concentrated facilities, a recent meeting of HCM City authorities heard.

Society PM: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting on August 7 between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, to discuss measures aimed at containing the spread of the outbreak.