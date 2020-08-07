More Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan, Singapore flown home
Authorities of Vietnam and Taiwan (China), the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet worked together to carry 230 Vietnamese citizens home on August 7.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities of Vietnam and Taiwan (China), the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet worked together to carry 230 Vietnamese citizens home on August 7.
Passengers included the elderly, students aged under 18, workers whose labour contracts expired, pregnant women and stranded travellers.
Vietjet seriously followed regulations on security, safety and epidemiological hygiene during the flight.
After landing at Cam Ranh international airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, all crewmembers and passengers were given health checks and put under quarantine in line with regulations.
The same day, Vietnamese authorities coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines also took over 300 Vietnamese citizens to the homeland.
They were also given health checks and quarantined after landing at Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
In the near future, similar flights will bring more Vietnamese citizens home, considering the domestic pandemic situation and quarantine capacity./.
Passengers included the elderly, students aged under 18, workers whose labour contracts expired, pregnant women and stranded travellers.
Vietjet seriously followed regulations on security, safety and epidemiological hygiene during the flight.
After landing at Cam Ranh international airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, all crewmembers and passengers were given health checks and put under quarantine in line with regulations.
The same day, Vietnamese authorities coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines also took over 300 Vietnamese citizens to the homeland.
They were also given health checks and quarantined after landing at Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
In the near future, similar flights will bring more Vietnamese citizens home, considering the domestic pandemic situation and quarantine capacity./.