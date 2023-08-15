Politics NA Standing Committee looks into renewal of school curricula, textbooks The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on a report on the results of thematic supervision on the implementation of the NA’s Resolutions on the renewal of school curricula and textbooks, during its 25th meeting in Hanoi on August 14.

Politics HCM City hopes for stronger ties in innovation, technology with Israel Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on August 14, noting that Israel is a partner that his city wishes to learn from and cooperate with in the fields of innovation and technology.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee suggests supplementing regulations on water resources management National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested reviewing provisions on water resources management, while addressing the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 14 during which the draft revised Law on Water Resources is among the documents tabled for discussion.