☀️ Morning digest August 15
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Government on August 14 issued Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP amending Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022, regarding visa exemption for citizens of certain countries.
Accordingly, citizens from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus could stay in Vietnam for 45 days instead of 15 days since their entry, regardless of passport type or purpose of entry if they meet entry requirements in line with Vietnam law.Read full story
– The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on a report on the results of thematic supervision on the implementation of the NA’s Resolutions on the renewal of school curricula and textbooks, during its 25th meeting in Hanoi on August 14.
Chairman of the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam said the issuance of curricula and textbooks has been slow. He proposed supplementing regulations and policies concerning lecturers who teach in ethnic languages.Read full story
– A Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, participated in the opening ceremony of the international military-technical forum (Army 2023) in Moscow on August 14.
On the occasion, Giang visited several booths of participating countries, including Vietnam. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Nguyen Van Nghia met and worked with foreign partners. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet, central Laos, along with the Vietnamese Association and the Vietnamese Business Association in the provinces of Savannakhet, Khammouane and Bolikhamxay, have recently offered gifts to those recently affected by floods and landslides there.
The delegation presented a tonne of rice and 6 million LAK (308 USD) to Savannakhet, a tonne of rice and instant noodles to Khammouane, and a tonne of rice and 9.4 million LAK to Bolykhamxay. Read full story
Read full story
- The proportion of urban household solid waste collection nationwide grew from 84% in 2012 to 96% in 2022, heard an August 14 workshop reviewing a decade of implementing the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW.
The function was held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Ho Chi Minh City to collect the southern region’s feedback on the implementation of the document, dated June 3, 2013, concerning proactive climate change response, enhanced resource management, and environmental protection. Read full story
– The Ministry of Health has sent a dispatch to authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces requesting active response to COVID-19 as the number of new infected cases globally surged by 80% last month.
In its recent report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified the new EG.5 sub-variant of Omicron as a "significant concern." Read full story
– Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on August 14, noting that Israel is a partner that his city wishes to learn from and cooperate with in the fields of innovation and technology.
The host official said HCM City hopes to be the locality that implements cooperation between the Vietnamese and Israeli Governments, especially in the two above realms./. Read full story