Politics Infographic Vietnam-United Arab Emirates cooperative ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 1 and 2. The visit was made at the invitation of the UAE Government.

Politics Prime Minister arrives in Dubai, starting activities at COP28 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai city, late November 30, starting a trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit in the framework of the 28th UN climate change conference (COP28) and bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 3, at the invitation of the UAE Government.

Politics Senior Party official receives delegation of CPC Political and Legal Affairs Commission Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs on November 30 received a visiting delegation of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, headed by its Vice Secretary Yang Chunlei.

Politics PM concludes visit to Türkiye Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh concluded his official visit to Türkiye and left Ankara for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on November 30 to attend the World Climate Summit in the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and engage in bilateral activities at the invitation of the UAE Government.