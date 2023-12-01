☀️ Morning digest December 1
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai city, late November 30, starting a trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit in the framework of the 28th United Nations climate change conference (COP28) and bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 3, at the invitation of the UAE Government.
The PM and his entourage were met at the airport by representatives from the COP28 organisers and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan, among others. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh concluded his official visit to Türkiye and left Ankara for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on November 30 to attend the World Climate Summit in the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and engage in bilateral activities at the invitation of the UAE Government.
Earlier on the day, the PM visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara and held a working session with the firm's executives to explore measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the defence industry in the coming time. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Türkiye recognise Vietnam’s full market economy status and the two sides negotiate a free trade agreement while addressing a business forum in Ankara on November 30 (local time).
Jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye, and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, the event brought together representatives from ministries, agencies and localities, and nearly 200 corporate leaders of the two countries. Read full story
President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse at the Fukuoka international airport on November 30 before leaving Japan for Vietnam (Photo: VNA).- President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 30 evening, concluding the four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony for Thuong and his spouse. The President and the PM then held their talks, reviewing the achievements made in the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations over the past five decades and outlining stronger cooperation directions for the future. Read full story
- President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary arrived in Hanoi on November 30 evening, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from November 30-December 2 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The Cambodia NA leader was met at the airport by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai and Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang has described Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's book on the promotion of the great national solidarity tradition as a guidance for the VBS to strengthen its place in the national great unity bloc.
The book was recently published by the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in collaboration with the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held talks with French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini in Hanoi on November 30.
Minister Tra hailed the minister’s visit as a significant milestone as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Read full story
- The 15th Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai City, in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on November 30.
The fair has been held in turn by Mong Cai and China’s Dongxing City since 2006, and is included in the annual national trade promotion programme of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade. Read full story
- The ongoing National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control 2023 is themed “Creative community - Determination to end the AIDS pandemic by 2030”, which stresses the need for the entire community’s engagement in the work.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Thi Thu Huong, Director of the Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control under the Ministry of Health, said the country is assessed by international organisations as a bright spot in the global map of the HIV/AIDS fight. However, there remain challenges as HIV is transmitted mostly by sexual contact, more popular among men who have sex with men (MSM), in recent years. Read full story
Bags of ST25 rice (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam's Ong Cua ST25 rice has won the first prize at the World’s Best Rice 2023 competition, within the framework of the 2023 International World Rice Conference Summit in Cebu, Philippines from November 28-30.
The contest was organised by The Rice Trader, a publication providing in-depth analysis of the global rice industry. Thirty rice samples from more than 10 countries took part in this year’s edition. The ST25 rice from Vietnam became the winner of the competition, followed by Cambodian and Indian rice varieties./. Read full story