Earlier on the day, the PM visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara and held a working session with the firm's executives to explore measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the defence industry in the coming time.

PM Pham Minh Chinh looks at a model at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam considers the protection of national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity a vital and regular mission. To achieve this, the country must modernise national defence, he said.

He suggested that the two sides explore opportunities to enhance cooperation in a manner that aligns with the needs and capacity of each country, particularly in the field of defence industry.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse visit Anatolian Civilisations Museum (Photo: VNA)

The PM also visited the Anatolian Civilisations Museum in Ankara the same day./.

VNA