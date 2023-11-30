President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse at the Fukuoka international airport on November 30 before leaving Japan for Vietnam (Photo: VNA). Hanoi (VNA) – President



Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 30 evening, concluding the four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony for Thuong and his spouse. The President and the PM then held their talks, reviewing the achievements made in the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations over the past five decades and outlining stronger cooperation directions for the future. Following the talks, they jointly issued a statement upgrading the countries' relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World". They also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between various Vietnamese and Japanese ministries and sectors.

Speaking at their joint press conference, the leaders affirmed the countries’ mutual desire to elevate all-round collaboration to new heights and expand the joint works to new areas.



President Thuong and his spouse also met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations, and hosted receptions for leaders of Japanese political parties and politicians.



He had meetings with the presidents of the Japanese House of Councillors and House of Representatives. Particularly, he visited and delivered a policy speech at the Japanese National Diet, the oldest legislative body in Asia.



In his speech, the State leader extended a message to Japanese leaders, parliamentarians and people of an innovative, open and peace-loving Vietnam that aspires for development, and the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.



He reviewed the past 50 years of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, and highlighted major visions and orientations to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.



Vietnam is resolved to work together with Japan to really become sincere friends and reliable partners for strategic cooperation and sustainable future, he affirmed.



While in Tokyo, Thuong visited the Vietnamese Embassy, met with generations of Vietnamese people with great contributions to bilateral ties, received leaders of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, and attended an exchange programme featuring the Vietnamese martial art Vovinam and Japanese martial arts. He also joined a breakfast with Japanese families that used to welcome young Vietnamese during youth exchanges between the two countries.



In Fukuoka prefecture, the Vietnamese leader received the governor of the prefecture and leaders of Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Saga and Kagoshima prefectures, visited the Vietnamese Consulate General here, and hosted a delegation of the Japan - Vietnam specialists’ association.



Before concluding his trip, he toured Kyushu University and had a cordial talk with standout Vietnamese students at the university./.

