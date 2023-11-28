President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives former Prime Minister and Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Aso Taro (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong hosted in Tokyo on November 28 separate receptions for leaders of Japanese parties and Japanese lawmakers and friends who are close to Vietnam.



Receiving former Prime Minister and Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Aso Taro, President Thuong wished that Aso, with his reputation, would continue making effective contributions to strengthening the Vietnam-Japan cooperative ties and the relationship between the LDP and Vietnam, especially facilitating exchanges between the two parties and lawmakers, as well as enhancing bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.



Aso expressed his desire to bolster Vietnam-Japan ties in economy and people-to-people exchange. He praised Vietnam as a preferred destination for Japanese investors in the supply chain shift, given its attractiveness in terms of labour resources and potential market.

President Vo Van Thuong , President of the Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo and delegates (Photo: VNA)



During a reception for President of the Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo, Thuong proposed continuing to increase cooperation between the two countries, especially in high-level exchanges, coordination between the Komeito party and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as well as locality-to-locality cooperation.



Yamaguchi, for his part, affirmed that the Komeito party will continue deepening ties with Vietnam in the near future, especially in high-quality infrastructure, healthcare, labour, and education in which Komeito party members hold ministerial positions and leadership roles in the Japanese Cabinet.

At a meeting between President Vo Van Thong (R) and JCP Chairman Kazuo Shii (Photo: VNA)



Talking with Chairman of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Kazuo Shii, the Vietnamese President suggested that Shii continue supporting and promoting further cooperation and exchanges between the two countries. This includes developing ties between the two communist parties, flexibly and effectively upholding Party exchange mechanisms, sharing information and experience in Party building, theory and practices related to socialism building, and assisting Vietnam in carrying out the three strategic breakthroughs adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.



Shii wished to step up exchanges between the two communist parties, thanked Vietnam and sought its continued support for nuclear non-proliferation efforts.



Meeting with close Japanese parliamentarians, President Thuong affirmed that the exchange between young leaders and parliamentarians, as well as people of the two countries is a crucial factor in building trustworthy and sustainable relations between the two nations.



The parliamentarians vowed to do their best to contribute to the development of Vietnam-Japan ties, including enhancing exchanges between young leaders and parliamentarians./.