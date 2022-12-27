Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented 10 second-class and 7 third-class Labour Orders to winners of International Olympiads and science-technology competitions in 2022 at a meeting in Hanoi on December 26.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents the Labour Orders to students. (Photo: VNA)

This year, the Ministry of Education and Training sent seven delegations with 38 students to International Olympiads. As a result, all of them won prizes, including 13 golds, 12 silvers, eight bronzes and five consolation prizes.



- The Government has focused on the implementation of law-making and institutional improvement throughout 2022, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the government’s last monthly law-making session this year in Hanoi on December 26.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The session, chaired by the PM, mulled over the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security, and proposes building such laws as the Law amending and supplementing the Law on Credit Institutions; the Law on Citizenship Identification (amended); the Law on industrial defence, security and industrial mobilisation; and the Law on urban and rural planning.



- Foreign experts have dubbed the Vietnamese economy as a miracle in Asia and a bright spot of economic growth in Asia-Pacific as a result of the Vietnamese Government’s sound and effective economic management policies.



"Let Vietnam's success story be told to the world," said CEO of HSBC Vietnam Tim Evans at a conference between the Vietnamese Prime Minister and foreign-invested firms in early September.



- Vietnam and the Czech Republic have complementary economic structures, so both sides will benefit from stronger bilateral cooperation, said Vietnamese Trade Counselor in the European nation Nguyen Thi Hong Thuy.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Prague, Thuy said Vietnam has strength in the production of goods that the Czech Republic does not produce or produces little such as light industrial and agro-forestry-aquatic products; while the Czech Republic is a powerhouse in heavy industry.



- Tax revenue from e-commerce activities has increased gradually over the years, but is still modest compared to the actual development of this activity.



The Ministry of Finance reported that revenue from e-commerce activities through organisations in Vietnam declared and paid on behalf of contractor tax since 2018 has reached nearly 5.6 trillion VND (233.3 million USD).



- Vietnam exported 1,700 tonnes of mango to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for 7.4 million USD over the past 11 months of 2022, up 19% in volume and 25% in value year-on-year, according to the Agency for Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



These figures helped Vietnam become the third largest mango supplier for the RoK in the period, the agency said, adding that the average export price of Vietnamese mangoes hit over 4,230 USD per tonne, 5% higher than that of the same period in 2021.



- More than 4.8 million Hanoi residents had their health insurance cards integrated into their chip-based ID cards as of December 26, of which 271,000 people have put them into use.



Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The Hanoi Social Security (HSS) has coordinated with local health departments to facilitate medical checkups and treatment covered by such integrated insurance cards, the agency's director Phan Van Men said, adding that 590 medical facilities in Hanoi have accepted the ID cards in their services./.