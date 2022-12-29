Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the outgoing ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Cambodia, who came to bid their farewells, in Hanoi on December 28.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan Ambassador Prasanna Gamage. (Photo: VNA)

Talking to Sri Lankan Ambassador Prasanna Gamage, President Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Sri Lanka.



- Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh thanked Vietnam for its assistance in agricultural development while receiving Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan in Vientiane on December 28.



Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (R) and Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at the meeting in Vientiane on December 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hoan reported on the outcomes of an annual meeting between the two agriculture ministries, along with results of projects funded by the Vietnamese Government in Laos.



- The Diplomatic Academy under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a book on the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos at a ceremony on December 28 in Vientiane.



In his speech at the event, Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanhphet said the book featured the establishment and development history of the Vietnam-Laos relationship, including cooperation between their diplomatic sectors, bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the region and the international arena, and bilateral cooperation before and after 1975, as well as during the current national defence, construction and development period.



- Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi has emphasised the need to take drastic solutions to promote the sustainable development of the stock market as an important capital-raising channel for the national economy.



Addressing a recent conference held by the State Securities Commission (SSC) to review its 2022 performance and sketch out orientations for 2023, Chi said the Vietnam's stock market is looking more attractive than others in the region, with foreign capital returning strongly in the last months of the year.



- Toyota Vietnam launched made-in-Vietnam units of its Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio car models in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 28.



Veloz Cross made in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Director General of Toyota Vietnam Hiroyuki Ueda described the move as an important milestone of the carmaker in the country and also the affirmation of its commitment to promoting local automobile manufacturing.



- Cooperation among economic sectors, public and private sectors, domestic and international conservation organisations, as well as central and local authorities, will become the backbone of biodiversity conservation efforts, an official has said.



The remark was made by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan at a workshop held in Hanoi on December 28 to review a project on enhancing partnerships to conserve endangered species in Vietnam.



- Vietnam is scheduled to host the 13th ASEAN School Games in August 2023, according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on December 28.



The ASEAN School Games was held in Vietnam for the first time in 2013. (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Accordingly, 11 countries in Southeast Asia will participate in the event, which will take place in the central city of Da Nang and have no more than six sports./.




