☀️ Morning digest December 30
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Public and corporate satisfaction should be used to measure the efficiency of administrative reforms, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a year-end conference held by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Hanoi on December 29.
Reforming administrative procedures is among the key tasks for 2023 with people and businesses at the centre, the leader said.
He asked the sector to continue contributing to building a streamlined, efficient and effective administrative apparatus, in tandem with personnel restructuring and training.Read full story
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 29 for Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.
The top legislator lauded contributions by the ambassador in particular and the Cambodian Embassy in general to fostering the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two countries in all Party, State, Government, parliament and people-to-people exchange channels.Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission held a national teleconference on December 29 to review its work in 2022 and put forward tasks for 2023.
Speaking at the event, delegates shared practical experiences of Party building in localities, ministries and sectors.Read full story
– Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in 2022 is estimated at nearly 22.4 billion USD, up 13.5% year-on-year, making it the highest amount in the past five years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.
Among 108 nations and territories pouring capital into Vietnam this year, Singapore ranked first with 6.46 billion USD or 23.3% of the total. It was followed by the Republic of Korea (4.88 billion USD), and Japan (4.78 billion USD).Read full story
– Vietnamese ports handled 733.18 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 4% from the previous year, an official said.
Of the amount, 179.07 million tonnes were exports, down 3%, 209.26 million tonnes were imports, down 2%, and 342.79 million tonnes were domestic cargo, up 12% year-on-year, according to Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Hoang Hong Giang. Meanwhile, container throughput was estimated at 25.09 million TEUs, up 5%. Read full story
– A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on December 29 to repatriate ten sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.
Deputy Political Commissar of the Military Region 2 and head of the military region's Steering Committee 515 Major General Tran Ngoc Tuan, officials of Oudomxay province, representatives from the Vietnamese People Association in Oudomxay province and Vietnam's 705 International Cooperation Co. Ltd attended the ceremony.Read full story
– Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens arrived home from Japan on a free flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on December 29 ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
The flight was part of a programme that is offering 456 free return air tickets, of which 196 are for international flights, along with 3,600 bus tickets, and Tet gifts to students and workers living in difficult circumstances.Read full story/.