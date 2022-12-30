Politics More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on December 29 to repatriate ten sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Da Nang, Lao province look to step up cooperation Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Luong Nguyen Minh Triet on December 28 hosted a reception for the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the Lao province of Salavan, Phoxay Xayasone.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to friendship with Bhutan: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception for Queen Mother of Bhutan Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck in Hanoi on December 28, during which the host affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to its friendship relations with Bhutan.