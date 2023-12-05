☀️ Morning digest December 5
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on December 4, as part of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and visit Laos.
Hue took the occasion to propose that Vietnam and Laos closely coordinate and seriously implement their high-level agreements, and well prepare for meetings between their high-ranking leaders and for the 46th Meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee. Read full story
- Vietnam supports and is ready to provide maximum assistance to Laos to help it successfully perform the roles as 2024 Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirmed Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue while meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on December 4.
Hue, who is in Laos for the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, affirmed that Vietnam always gives top priority to its unique traditional relationship with Laos, stands by, and strongly supports Laos’ national protection, construction, innovation, and development efforts. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people highly value the stable, sustainable and long-term development of strategic partnership with Malaysia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan during a reception in Hanoi on December 4.
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited former General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on December 4, on the occasion of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.
Conveying the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to them, Chairman Hue thanked the former Lao leaders for their dedication and great contributions to fostering the unique friendship between Vietnam and Laos. Read full story
The Deputy FM said the participation and contributions of the Vietnamese delegation, especially PM Chinh’s speech at the World Climate Action Summit within the COP28 framework or chairing of high-level multilateral events, have conveyed messages about Vietnam's perspectives and policies on socio-economic development and global integration, as outlined in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress. It was also a specific step contributing to the implementation of Directive 25 of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on promoting and elevating multilateral external relations by 2030, as well as Vietnam's major strategies, initiatives and plans for climate change response. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City always values the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship and desires to join Vietnam's efforts to promote the relations, contributing to building a shared vision for an ASEAN community of solidarity, peace, and prosperity, affirmed Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.
Making his remarks at a December 4 ceremony held by the Indonesian Consulate General in the southern city to mark the 68th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (December 30, 1995-2023), Hoan stressed that the traditional friendship, founded by late President Ho Chi Minh and late President Soekarno, is developing strongly, extensively, and effectively in both bilateral and multilateral aspects. Read full story
- Digital transformation, innovation and human resources management were centred for discussion at the 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 4.
Opinions at the event said human resources training should not only focus on providing short-term knowledge and skills but also aim to develop creative thinking, problem-solving ability and strategic vision. This helps workforce not only adapt to current technologies but stay prepared to face the challenges of the future also. Read full story
- The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has signed a letter of interest (LOI) with electric vehicles maker VinFast considering the Vietnamese company's application for a 500 million USD loan for expansion, VinFast said on December 4.
The signing took place on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai. Read full story
- The People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and eight expanded northwestern provinces convened a tourism promotion conference in the southern economic hub on December 4, aiming to promote their culture and tourism domestically and internationally.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung stated that the city always considers tourism development collaboration a crucial task, adding it has teamed up with 49 provinces, cities, and key economic zones nationwide./. Read full story