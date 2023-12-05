Politics HCM City hopes to contribute to advancing Vietnam-Indonesia relations Ho Chi Minh City always values the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship and desires to join Vietnam's efforts to promote the relations, contributing to building a shared vision for an ASEAN community of solidarity, peace, and prosperity, affirmed Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Politics NA Chairman visits former Lao leaders Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited former General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and former Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on December 4, on the occasion of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Politics Vietnam – top partner of Türkiye, UAE in ASEAN: Deputy Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage wrapped up their trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), and an official visit to Türkiye from November 29 to December 3, with all goals achieved, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.

Politics Da Nang aspires to collaborate with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training Da Nang looks forward to teaming up with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training, particularly in the fields of information technology and semiconductor chips, meeting the sides’ human resources demand, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh at his meeting with visiting Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman on December 4.