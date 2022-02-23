Politics Conservative Party backs Vietnam-UK ties promotion: Chairman The Conservative Party always supports the British Government to promote relations with Vietnam and other countries and trading partners in East Asia and Southeast Asia, Co-Chair Oliver Dowden has affirmed.

Politics National master planning needs mindset breakthroughs: experts The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 22 consulted experts and scientists about a report on orientations for the national master planning for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.

Politics First Vietnamese research institute launched in Australia The first research institute on Vietnam in Australia, the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI) was launched by Australia's RMIT University, Asia Society Australia, Asialink and the Australia-Vietnam Leadership Dialogue during a virtual ceremony in Melbourne on February 22.

Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.