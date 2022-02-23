☀ Morning digest February 23
The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a summary of main news last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make a state visit to Singapore this week at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on February 22.
The trip, from February 24 to 26, is the first state visit Singapore will receive since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Read full story
- The national coordinating agency for the prevention and control of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) convened its first meeting in Hanoi on February 22.
Over the past two years, the agency worked as an advisor for the Prime Minister to design a plan on the implementation of the decree, and for the defence ministry to roll out relevant documents. It put into place hotlines linked with portals of the Ministry of Public Security, the State Bank of Vietnam and other agencies, while staying updated with information about the matter through the United Nations Security Council. Read full story
Over the past two years, the agency worked as an advisor for the Prime Minister to design a plan on the implementation of the decree, and for the defence ministry to roll out relevant documents. It put into place hotlines linked with portals of the Ministry of Public Security, the State Bank of Vietnam and other agencies, while staying updated with information about the matter through the United Nations Security Council. Read full story
- The first research institute on Vietnam in Australia, the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI), was launched by Australia's RMIT University, Asia Society Australia, Asialink and the Australia-Vietnam Leadership Dialogue during a virtual ceremony in Melbourne on February 22.
The launch of the AVPI, the first institute for Vietnamese studies in Australia that gathers business leaders, researchers and government officials who share the interest in the ties between the two countries, is an important event in the bilateral relations, said Vietnam's Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh. Read full story
The launch of the AVPI, the first institute for Vietnamese studies in Australia that gathers business leaders, researchers and government officials who share the interest in the ties between the two countries, is an important event in the bilateral relations, said Vietnam's Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh. Read full story
Vietnam score a goal in the 29th minute (Photo: VNA)h- Vietnam beat Thailand 1-0 in a match at the ongoing AFF U23 Championship in Cambodia on February 22, despite the fact that some players of the team could not play after testing positive for the coronavirus and reinforcements had to be sent from Vietnam to fill in the gap. Read full story
- As of February 22 afternoon, 78.86 percent of total students across the country have resumed face-to-face learning, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
Students at Vo Thi Sau primary school in Hai Chau district, Da Nang (Photo: VNA)The ministry reported that pre-school children in 50 localities have been attending class in person, while their peers in 13 remaining localities, including Hanoi and Da Nang, are still staying home due to complicated COVID-19 developments.
Meanwhile, 52 cities and provinces have reopened primary schools and 59 have allowed junior high school students to return to school. At the same time, senior high schools students in 62 cities and provinces nationwide have resumed in-person classes, except for the northern province of Lao Cai. Read full story
- Vietnamese products have become more and more visible in the market of Hong Kong (China) thanks to strong trade ties between the two sides, said Vu Thi Thuy, head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Hong Kong.
Thuy cited statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showing that two-way trade between Vietnam and Hong Kong rose 18 percent year on year to 13.6 billion USD in 2021, with Vietnam's exports valued at 12 billion USD, up 15 percent. The Hong Kong market accounted for 3.6 percent of Vietnam’s total export revenue. Read full story/.