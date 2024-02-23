☀️ Morning digest February 23
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up its 30th meeting in Hanoi on February 22 after a day of sitting.
In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue confirmed that all five agenda items had been completed, including providing opinions on the adjustment of the draft revised Law on Archives and the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Guard Force; and approving a Resolution on supplementing the number of prosecutors of the People's Procuracy. Read full story
- The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on February 22 to present the President’s decision to send four military officers to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Abyei area.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien, who is also at the helm of the ministry’s Steering Committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, asked the outgoing officers to uphold internal solidarity, fully grasp relevant situation and work closely with local forces, thus embodying the positive images of Uncle Ho’s soldiers. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will take measures to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and five Central Asian countries (C5) of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
According to the ministry, those countries have good traditional friendship relations with Vietnam and leaders of the two sides have paid much attention to promoting their cooperation. However, Vietnam-C5 economic, trade, and investment cooperation are still modest despite their great potential.Read full story
- Domestic and international scholars and economists on February 22 attended a discussion in Hanoi to review the socio-economic development of Vietnam in the last 30 years and propose measures for the country to respond to new challenges in the coming time.
The event was held by the National Economics University (NEU) and Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS). Read full story
- Vietnam is confident in realising the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong.
Addressing a ceremony marking Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27) and presenting awards of a competition on the life and scientific career of the late Prof. Dang Van Ngu, held by the National Institute of Malariology, Parasitology and Entomology (NIMPE) in Hanoi on February 22, Huong said Vietnam has emerged as a beacon in the regional and global fight against malaria. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium on February 21 held an event named “Meet Vietnam” in Brussels, aiming to seek measures to promote the Vietnam-Belgium cooperation in the coming time.
Nearly 130 guests who are representatives from Belgian agencies, universities, businesses, and social organisations attended the event. Read full story
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (third from right) and representatives from Da Nang city's Tourism Department at the fair. Photo: VNA,- Da Nang city’s Tourism Department, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel) have opened booths to promote Vietnam tourism at the 31st South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2024) in Greater Noida, India.
This year, the SATTE taking place from February 22-24 brings together more than 1,800 exhibitors, over 800 hosted international and domestic buyers, and agents/operators/professionals from over 120 Indian cities and towns. It has attracted more than 48,000 visitors. Read full story
- Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Thailand are Asia’s little tigers that are set to take flight, wrote Janet Pau, executive director of the Asia Business Council in an article published by the South China Morning Post on February 21.
According to the article, in recent years, the five countries have garnered interest as a “China Plus One” destination for global supply chains. The five economies have in common large labour forces and potential consumer markets, offering opportunities for both domestic and international expansion./. Read full story