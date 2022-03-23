Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

-Policies and mechanisms are needed to take better care of the elderly as Vietnam’s population aging is forecast to increase in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with representatives from the Vietnamese Association of the Elderly on March 22.



Elderly people make up 17 percent of the national population, and the rate is expected to reach 25 percent by 2045. Read full story



-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on March 22.

National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro at the reception. (Photo: VNA)

The WB official hailed Vietnam’s efforts and progress in socio-economic development over the past decades, and said the bank is coordinating with Vietnamese agencies to build the Vietnam 2045 report. Read full story



-The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) held a Francophone business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 22.



The forum is among a series of events held in the framework of a visit by the Economic and Commercial Mission of La Francophonie (MECA) from March 21 – 30. Read full story



-Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has proposed the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) help local firms access markets of the organisation’s member countries, and step up cooperation with member businesses in agro-product processing, renewable energy and green growth, among others.



Mai made the proposal when hosting a reception for OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo in the city on March 22. Read full story



-The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong held a dialogue with businesses from the Netherlands on March 22.

The meeting between Binh Duong authorities and Dutch businesses (Photo: VNA)

Dutch businesses have invested in over 40 projects with combined capital exceeding 1.1 billion USD in Binh Duong. Read full story



-The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, on March 22 held a ceremony to officially announce Vietnam’s tourism reopening.



Within the framework of the event, the Quang Ninh province People’s Committee, Vietnam Airlines and Sun Group signed a cooperation agreement on tourism stimulation. Read full story



-Bamboo Airway officially launched a direct service linking Vietnam and the UK on March 22 with a flight departing from Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport for London.



The route will see two flights per week at present. Read full story



-Vietnam presented five proposals to promote parliaments' actions to achieve net zero targets at the plenary meeting of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22. Read full story/.