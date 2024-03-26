☀️ Morning digest March 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Finland while holding talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.
At the talks, which took place following a welcome ceremony for the top Finnish legislator earlier the same day, Hue expressed his hope that Halla-aho’s official visit from March 24-26 will be a milestone in the relationship between the two countries. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25, believing that his visit will generate an impetus to foster traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries.
PM Chinh proposed that the Finnish Parliament support the European Commission's early removal of the "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese aquatic products, and hasten the parliaments of EU member states' ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Read full story
- Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.
The Party official welcomed her guest's selection of Vietnam for his first official visit outside Europe since taking office and expressed her gratitude for the support and sharing that Finland has given to Vietnam so far. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Finland while holding talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.
At the talks, which took place following a welcome ceremony for the top Finnish legislator earlier the same day, Hue expressed his hope that Halla-aho’s official visit from March 24-26 will be a milestone in the relationship between the two countries. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25, believing that his visit will generate an impetus to foster traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries.
PM Chinh proposed that the Finnish Parliament support the European Commission's early removal of the "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese aquatic products, and hasten the parliaments of EU member states' ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Read full story
- Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.
The Party official welcomed her guest's selection of Vietnam for his first official visit outside Europe since taking office and expressed her gratitude for the support and sharing that Finland has given to Vietnam so far. Read full story
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)- Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25 in celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2024).
So far, the association has established its chapters across 63 provinces and cities nationwide. Its nearly 19,000 member enterprises now generate total annual revenue of over 40 billion USD, accounting for more than 10% of the country's GDP, and provide employment for over 5 million workers. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and her Lao counterpart Thongchanh Manixay vowed to continue their agencies' cooperation for the 2024-2026 period during their talks in Vientiane on March 25.
Both ministers exchanged updates on their respective ministries' achievements in home affairs during the past year, with an emphasis on progress in areas like institutional development, organisational restructuring, personnel reduction and civil service reform. Read full story
- Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held talks with visiting Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam in Hanoi on March 25.
At the event, Trung stated that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always treasure the traditional friendship and cooperation with the WPK, Government, and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a national conference in Hanoi on March 25 to review the performance of the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide in 2023 and launch tasks for this year.
The event also saw the presence of Politburo members: NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue; Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; and Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, among others. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha led a Government delegation to the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 25 to offer condolences following the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Moscow on March 22 evening.
Signing the condolence book, Ha extended the most profound sympathies of the Vietnamese Government, people, and himself to the Russian Government, people and families of the victims, adding that Vietnam strongly condemns terrorism in any form and believes that perpetrators will be strictly punished. Read full story
Taking place on March 24, the parade highlighted the theme of love, peace, and cultural integration. Read full story
- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in providing In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) service, marking a new step forward during the digital transformation process.
Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines plans to offer Internet access to passengers on some of its aircraft in 2025 on international flights to the US and Europe, and some domestic flights./. Read full story