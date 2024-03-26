Politics Vietnamese, DPRK senior party officials hold talks Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held talks with visiting Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics National conference reviewing performance of People's Councils wraps up A national conference reviewing the performance of the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide in 2023 and launching 2024 tasks wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics New Vietnamese Ambassador pays courtesy call to President of Australian Senate New Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam paid a courtesy call to President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Canberra on March 25.

Politics Senior Party official meets with Finnish parliament speaker Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.