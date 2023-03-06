Politics Top legislator co-chairs seminar on draft revised Land Law National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), co-chaired a seminar contributing ideas to the draft Land Law (amended) in Hanoi on March 4.

Videos Vietnamese leaders receive Cambodian Deputy PM On the afternoon of March 4, newly-elected President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Foreign leaders offer congratulations to new President of Vietnam Leaders of Russia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, Italy, Mongolia, and the UAE have sent congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Government leader hosts Cambodian Deputy PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 4 for visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng.