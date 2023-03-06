☀️ Morning digest March 6
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who was on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 4.
Congratulating his host on being elected President of Vietnam, the Cambodian official highly valued the sound relations between the two countries' ruling parties, Governments, and peoples.
– Priority should continue to be given to maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, spurring growth and ensuring major balances of the economy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the Government’s February meeting on March 3 in Hanoi.
The PM urged ministries, sectors and localities to focus on the planning work, promote the disbursement of public investment capital and land clearance for large projects, especially national key projects, push ahead the implementation of the socio-economic recovery programme and three national target programmes, remove difficulties for production and business, while bolstering cultural, social development, environmental protection and ensuring social security.
– Given the great pressure caused by domestic and external difficulties and challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has underlined the need to stay steadfast in the targets of firmly maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, boosting growth, and guaranteeing major balances of the economy.
At the Government's conference for February on March 3, the PM demanded ministries, sectors, and localities actively analyse the situation and take measures for ensuring the balance and harmony between exchange rates and interest rates, inflation control and growth, monetary and fiscal policies, as well as between domestic and external situations, Tran Van Son, Government Spokesman and Minister - Chairman of the Government Office, told a press conference later the same day.
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and First Deputy PM of Spain Nadia Calviño had talks in Madrid on March 3, affirming the determination to develop the two countries’ “strategic partnership towards the future” on par with potential.
At the meeting, part of the Vietnamese Deputy PM's official visit to the European country, the two sides applauded the recent strides in their countries' relations.
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha met with Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi, and the parliamentarians in charge of environmental issues of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo on March 3.
Meetings took place on the sidelines of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in the capital city of Japan.
- Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on March 3 appreciated the active and effective contributions, creativeness and efforts to overcome difficulties of medical officers and soldiers of the level-2 field hospital and peacekeepers of Vietnam at the UNMISS.
He made the recognition when talking to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, at the first meeting in 2023 of the UN Security Council with representatives from 79 countries sending soldiers to the UNMISS.
– Vietnam Expo 2023, the largest trade fair in Vietnam, will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre in the capital city from April 5-8.
Held annually in Hanoi since 1991 by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and Vinaxad Company, the oldest trade fair in Vietnam is currently organised in Ho Chi Minh City every December, along with the one in the capital city every April.