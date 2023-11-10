☀️ Morning digest November 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 9 affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its relations with Russia and remembers the wholeheartedly support the country has given to Vietnam during its national protection, construction and development.
Receiving the Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lieut. Gen Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich in Hanoi, Chinh said that Vietnam attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of its top priority partners. He hoped for further practical and effective cooperation with Russia in all fields, for the common interests of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
- With 90.49% of approval votes, the National Assembly (NA) on November 9 adopted a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024, which sets a target of 6.0 - 6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year.
Under the resolution, next year, the per capita income is expected to reach 4,700 - 4,730 USD next year, while the manufacturing-processing sector's contribution to GDP is hoped to hit 24.1 - 24.2%. At the same time, the country will strive for 4.8 - 5.3% in productivity growth rate.
- A number of lawmakers suggested raising the ratio of state capital in public private partnership (PPP) road projects to 80% while discussing a draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies for such projects on November 9.
They said some strategic projects require huge investment, so besides calling for capital in the PPP form, the State has to shoulder a larger share of the initial investment.
- The resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024, some other draft resolutions, and the draft revised Law on Organisation of People’s Courts were high on the agenda of the parliament on November 9.
In the morning of the 14th working day of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s sixth session, legislators had a plenary sitting to discuss some amendments to the NA's Resolution 53/2017/QH14, dated November 24, 2017, on the feasibility study report on the land revocation, compensation, assistance, and resettlement project serving the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang later provided further information about some issues mentioned by legislators.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has continued to urge Vietnamese citizens in Israel to leave the country in the face of recent complex developments in the Middle East.
Speaking at the ministry's regular press meeting on November 9, the ministry's Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said that as extremely complex developments have persisted in the Middle East in recent days, the MoFA has recommended Vietnamese citizens leave Israel early to ensure their safety.
- Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on November 9 emphasised Vietnam’s appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel - Hamas conflict zone.
"Vietnam strongly condemns the violent attacks against civilians, humanitarian workers, journalists, and essential infrastructure facilities," Hang responded to a reporter's question about the escalating tension in the zone of the Israel - Hamas conflict while addressing the ministry's regular press meeting.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 9 coordinated with the embassies of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the EU to organise the 5th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Workshop on Implementing UNCLOS and other International Instruments to Address Emerging Maritime Issues in Hanoi.
The event in hybrid format attracted about 150 delegates from 27 ARF member countries, international and regional organisations, diplomatic representative agencies, research institutes, experts, reputable scholars, and ministries and branches.
- Vietnam and Germany have signed an agreement on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the 2024-2025 period.
On behalf of the Governments of Vietnam and Germany, Director General of Department of Foreign Economic Relations under the Ministry of Planning and Investment Pham Hoang Mai and Director General and Commissioner for Asia of Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Gisela Hammerschmidt signed the agreement at the end of the annual meeting on bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Germany held from November 7-8 in Bonn, Germany.
- The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 9 launched a photo exhibition that features development achievements of foreign non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) that are partners of Australia in Vietnam.
Over many years, the NGOs have developed people-to-people links, supported poverty reduction, addressed social issues, and contributed significantly to Vietnam's remarkable socio-economic development./.