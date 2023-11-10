Politics 5th ARF Workshop on Implementing UNCLOS opens in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 9 coordinated with the embassies of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the EU to organise the 5th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Workshop on Implementing UNCLOS and other International Instruments to Address Emerging Maritime Issues in Hanoi.

Politics Party membership badges awarded to former Deputy PMs Former Politburo members, former Deputy Prime Ministers Truong Hoa Binh and Pham Gia Khiem were conferred badges for their respective 50-year and 45-year Party membership at a ceremony on November 9.

Politics President to attend APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, engage in bilateral activities in US President Vo Van Thuong and his wife will lead a high-level delegation from Vietnam to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week in San Francisco, the US and have bilateral activities in the country from November 14-17.