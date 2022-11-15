Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed that Vietnam treasures ties with New Zealand in its foreign policy.

At a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, the Party chief also highlighted Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of ties, active and proactive global integration.



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Hanoi on November 14.

Welcoming the guest, President Phuc expressed his belief that the first Vietnam visit by Ardern, taking place from November 14-17, will make an important contribution to promoting the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Governor of Oregon state Kate Brown in Hanoi on November 14, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation with Oregon – the US's leading economic, industrial and technological hub.



Affirming that Vietnam considers the US a leading important partner with two-way trade reaching nearly 120 billion USD last year, President Phuc appreciated the attention that Oregon's leaders and the governor herself pay to promoting relations with Vietnam.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that Vietnam treasures the development of its relations with New Zealand during talks with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in Hanoi on November 14.

PM Chinh congratulated New Zealand on successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering its economy. He thanked New Zealand for offering timely vaccines and medical supplies to Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic.



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has thanked New Zealand for assisting Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing vaccines and financial support for the Southeast Asian country.

Meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Hanoi on November November 14, NA Chairman Hue expressed his delight at the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two legislatures over the past years, with the establishment of the Vietnam-New Zealand Friendship Parliamentarians' Group by the 15th Vietnamese NA, and the New Zealand-Pacific Parliamentary Friendship Group by the New Zealand Parliament.



- Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and coordinated with Cambodia to contribute to the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, which just concluded in Phnom Penh, a Cambodian scholar has said.



Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African and Middle-Eastern Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC), made the comment in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Phnom Penh.



- Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) have enjoyed fruitful trade and investment partnership despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Hong Kong Vu Thi Thuy.



Thuy cited data from the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong as showing that two-way trade rose 19.3% in 2021 to 28.5 billion USD and 24.2% in the first nine months of this year to 25.2 billion USD.



- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) launched a week promoting Vietnamese goods at a ceremony held at Co.opmart supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.



The event forms part of the project on domestic market development in association with the "Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods" campaign for 2021-2025 approved by the Prime Minister on March 17, 2021./.