☀️ Morning digest November 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met representatives from leading Thai groups that are running large-scale projects in Vietnam as part of his trip to Thailand on November 17.
At a reception for Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and CEO of SCG that is investing in the southern petrochemical complex project in Long Son commune in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Phuc lauded the group’s efforts in pursuing projects in Vietnam, particularly the petrochemical complex, seen as a key project in economic cooperation between the two countries. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described businesses as "heroes" in the economic sector, who will bring trade revenue between Vietnam and Thailand to 30 billion USD by 2025.
Addressing the Vietnam-Thailand High-Level Business Meeting on November 17 as part of his trip to Thailand, President Phuc stressed that Vietnam and Thailand have been strategic partners of each other, and they have provided mutual support at all bilateral, regional and international levels. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets voters in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with more than 300 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 17 following the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.
The local voters expressed their confidence in the instruction and management of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government, which have helped boost socio-economic recovery and development, and fight corruption and other negative phenomena. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 17 stressed the need to enhance cooperation among member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), especially in the context of the global economy facing various risks and challenges.
Addressing the 33rd APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in Bangkok, Son said the first priorities should be intensifying the resilience and competitiveness of the economies, ensuring a favourable environment for international trade and investment, and shifting towards the sustainable and inclusive growth model. Read full story
- The 14th international conference on the East Sea has shown that the East Sea is not a closed sea but plays a central role, connecting the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, said acting Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) Pham Lan Dung in her speech concluding the event in the central city of Da Nang on November 17.
Dung noted the two-day conference featured one introductory and eight discussion sessions, with nearly 40 papers, and more than 160 comments and questions. Read full story
- General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.
On November 17, Cuong paid a courtesy call on Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, and held talks with Senior Lieutenant General Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics. Read full story
The imperial seal (Photo: VNA)- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to direct the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and relevant agencies to implement procedures to bring the Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal 'Hoang de chi bao' (Treasure of the Emperor) from France to Vietnam as soon as possible, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang./. Read full story