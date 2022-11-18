Politics Vietnam's high-ranking military delegation visits Laos General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.

Politics People-to-people exchanges key to Vietnam-Thailand relations People-to-people exchanges play a very important role in Vietnam-Thailand relations, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while receiving President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) Sanan Angubolkul in Bangkok on November 17.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Thai CEOs in Bangkok President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met representatives from leading Thai groups that are running large-scale projects in Vietnam as part of his trip to Thailand on November 17.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.