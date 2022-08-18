☀️ Morning digest on August 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has called for work to be accelerated to perfect the Party and political systems, socio-economic management, and the fight against corruption and negative behaviours.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Chairing the 22nd meeting of the central steering committee for corruption and behaviour prevention and control in Hanoi on August 17, Trong also requested the submission of regulations regarding power control to the Politburo for approval towards fighting corruption in inspection, supervision, Party discipline enforcement, audit, investigation, prosecution, trial and enforcement of judgments, law-building, use and management of public finances and assets, and press and media activities.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that Vietnam wants to cooperate with Israel in fields of its strength such as innovation, sci-tech and renewable energy.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak (Photo: VNA)During a reception for former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak in Hanoi on August 17, Phuc said as a partner with friendship and comprehensive partnership, including in national defence-security, Israel has become an important partner of Vietnam.
- The National Assembly Standing Committee on August 17 gave opinions on examining the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Levels.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the event, Chairman of the NA's Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung said following feedback, the draft law now has 7 chapters and 79 articles, up 5 articles from the version submitted at the NA's third meeting.
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has requested workers' rights and interests be guaranteed during the disbursement of a housing rental assistance package for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Lang Son authorities will create favourable conditions for Belarusian businesses to invest in the northern border province, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Ho Tien Thieu told Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou during their working session on August 17.
- The 18th Saigon International Autotech & Accessories Show (Saigon Autotech & Accessories) will be held from October 27-30 in both face-to-face and virtual formats.
It will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre by Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) with the support of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI).
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend time limit of investigation on applying anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China by six months.
Accordingly, the investigation will end on March 1, 2023.
- The Vietnam International Dental Exhibition and Congress 2022 - VIDEC 2022 themed "Dentistry in the New Era" kicked off in Hanoi on August 17, bringing together 200 domestic and international delegates.
- Dutch online travel agency Booking.com has included Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, often referred to as "City of Love", among the world's six places for the summer's binge-worthy dating shows.