Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 17.

Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in economic diplomacy The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Laos and Vietnam co-organised a seminar on economic diplomacy in Vientiane on August 17.

Politics Hanoi seeks cooperation with Singapore in urban management, social housing development Hanoi is seeking experience from Singapore in urban governance, social housing development and enhancing capacity for cadres, Chairman of municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh has said.