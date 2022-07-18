Politics Vietnam’s senior officials visit Laos to attend celebrations of diplomatic ties anniversary Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking Party and State delegation have been on a visit to Laos to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).

Politics Vietnam-Laos cultural and tourism ties contribute to each country’s development There has been dynamic and lively cultural exchange and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos over recent years, contributing to the development of each country in the new period, according to Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh.

Politics Promoting Vietnam-Laos ties - Existence, development rule of both countries: Lao diplomat The Vietnam-Laos relations have been special and rare ties with loyalty and purity, a priceless asset, a rule for existence and development of both countries and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia eye to beef up relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong recently paid courtesy visits to, and had working sessions with the country's chief of the presidential staff office Moeldoko, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Sumariydono, and Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Sukarnoputri.