☀️ Morning digest on July 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang to turn its potential into resources and aspirations into practical and effective actions, and promote its internal strength for faster and more sustainable socio-economic development and higher living conditions of local people.
Working with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on July 17, PM Chinh highlighted Hau Giang's advantages such as strategic location, a thick system of waterways, a wide primary forest area, rice production, and high tourism potential.Read full story
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An on July 16 to present the certificates recognising martyrs’ great contributions to the nation to their families, on the occasion of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An on July 16 to present the certificates recognising martyrs’ great contributions to the nation to their families, on the occasion of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
At the event, the certificates were presented to families of 75 martyrs representing 387 ones of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and in 30 provinces and cities nationwide. Read full story
– Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking Party and State delegation have been on a visit to Laos to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
– Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking Party and State delegation have been on a visit to Laos to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The Vietnamese officials were received separately on July 17 by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane.Read full story
– The Vietnam-Laos relations have been special and rare ties with loyalty and purity, a valuable asset, a rule for existence and development of both countries and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.
– The Vietnam-Laos relations have been special and rare ties with loyalty and purity, a valuable asset, a rule for existence and development of both countries and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.
The Lao diplomat made the statement while speaking to the media on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977-2022).Read full story
– The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is taking extra efforts to realise the target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors amidst a decline in the numbers of tourists from China and Russia.
– The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is taking extra efforts to realise the target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors amidst a decline in the numbers of tourists from China and Russia.
The VNAT will further optimise markets which have air routes with Vietnam and those that permitted their citizens to travel abroad and Vietnamese expats to return to the home country after the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control.Read full story
– Vietnamese beauty Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen became the second runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2022 final in Poland on July 15. She is now the Vietnamese participant with the greatest achievement in Miss Supranational history. Lalela Mswane of South Africa is this year's Miss Supranational. Read full story
– Dong Son bronze drum, the earliest form of bronze drum found in Vietnam, has been introduced at the World of Sky Discs Exhibition held in Pfannerhall Braunsbedra in the German state of Sachsen Anhalt by two archaeologists Dr. Dominique Görlitz and Dr. Kai Helge Wirth.
– Vietnamese beauty Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen became the second runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2022 final in Poland on July 15. She is now the Vietnamese participant with the greatest achievement in Miss Supranational history. Lalela Mswane of South Africa is this year's Miss Supranational. Read full story
– Dong Son bronze drum, the earliest form of bronze drum found in Vietnam, has been introduced at the World of Sky Discs Exhibition held in Pfannerhall Braunsbedra in the German state of Sachsen Anhalt by two archaeologists Dr. Dominique Görlitz and Dr. Kai Helge Wirth.
According to the German archaeologists, the Dong Son bronze drum, dating back to the Bronze Age, shares various similarities with many famous discs found elsewhere around the world, including “Nebra Sky Disc,” an ancient object thought to be the world’s oldest map of the stars created in Germany around 1670 B.C. The disc illustrates what may be the sun or full moon, a crescent moon and stars.Read full story
– As many as 8,500 runners joined the Vietcombank Mekong Delta International Marathon - Hau Giang 2022 in Vi Thanh city in the morning of July 17. At the tournament, the runners, including 47 foreign from 18 other countries, competed in the categories of 5 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres. Read full story/.
– As many as 8,500 runners joined the Vietcombank Mekong Delta International Marathon - Hau Giang 2022 in Vi Thanh city in the morning of July 17. At the tournament, the runners, including 47 foreign from 18 other countries, competed in the categories of 5 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres. Read full story/.