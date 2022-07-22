Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and experts on July 21 to discuss the drafting of a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



At the event in Hanoi, the Internal Affairs Commission and experts held that the draft strategy has been built in a methodological and scientific manner.



-Vietnam has been intensifying efforts to bring a stop to human trafficking in recent years, according to Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



Hang was responding to a question during a regular press briefing regarding the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report launched by the US Department of State.



-Also at the press briefing, the Deputy Spokeswoman reviewed the 27-year journey since Vietnam became an official member of ASEAN on July 28, 1995, affirming that Vietnam's admission to the bloc marked an important milestone in the country's extensive regional and international integration.



She said since joining ASEAN, Vietnam has increasingly proved itself to be a responsible and active member of the group as well as the international community.



- Regarding Vietnam's stance on China's military drills conducted in the vicinity of Hoang Sa, the deputy spokeswoman stressed the demand that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.



-Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.



Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians Group, said she was happy to see the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership growing in various areas for peace and prosperity in Asia.



-Some energy efficiency solutions were shared at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, expected to help the southern economic hub achieve green growth and sustainable development in the near future.



The industry and trade sector of HCM City is working to promote efficient energy use in every social aspect and reduce energy intensity in economic sectors. In particular, it will boost the application of energy saving solutions at energy-intensive establishments and industries towards the goal of green growth and sustainable development, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc noted.



-The People’s Committee of Ha Giang and Fauna & Flora International (FFI) Vietnam on July 21 signed a memorandum of understanding on the conservation of the endangered Tonkin snub-nosed monkey and flora species in this northernmost province during 2022 - 2027.



Accordingly, the two sides will conduct scientific studies of the monkey and flora populations and habitat, recover and expand the forest biotope, set up an ecological corridor, prevent and reduce human-caused threats to Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys and their biotope, apply advanced technologies to conservation and awareness improvement, and help with capacity building for the parties involved in biodiversity conservation.



- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India held their 9th Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) in a virtual form on July 20, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.



The meeting was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Mahaveer Singhvi, and ASEAN representative - Deputy Secretary (Policy) under the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs, Puah Kok Keong.