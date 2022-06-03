☀ Morning digest on June 2
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- A meeting to discuss a President Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space was held in HCM City on June 2, discussing the influence of the late president’s ideology, morality and style among local women.
In her remarks at the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said the Ho Chi Minh-inspired cultural space in the southern city includes special values that cannot be seen elsewhere. It is not just about monuments of the late leader, or literary and art works about him, but a combination of various factors such as the lifestyle, demeanour and morality of people learning from him, she said. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Lt. Gen. Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, in Hanoi on June 2.
The host said the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and people attach great importance to the reinforcement of ties with Laos and will continue working to strengthen the two countries’ traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation. Read full story
– The National Assembly (NA) spent the 9th day of its third session in the 15th tenure on discussing socio-economic issues, the 2020 State budget balance, and wastefulness prevention in 2021.
In the morning, legislators continued to scrutinise the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development and State budget plans; the implementation of similar plans so far this year; and the realisation of the parliament’s Resolution No. 42/2017/QH14, dated June 21, 2017, on the pilot settlement of credit organisations’ non-performing loans and the extension of this resolution’s regulations. Read full story
- The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, in partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), held a conference titled “Pioneer to the Possible” in the southern city on June 2 as part of efforts to boost their partnership in sustainable development.
In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Sweden Ann Mawe said Sweden is the world’s pioneer in innovation and sustainable development with hands-on experiences and technological solutions enhancing green transformation. Read full story
- Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.
They are Ton Duc Thang University in 73rd place; Duy Tan University (91st); Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), placed between 301st and 350th; Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNU HCMC), 401st-500th; and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), 501st. Read full story
– The 10-volume reprinted “Dai Nam thuc luc” (Chronicle of Dai Nam – an old name of Vietnam) that provides a panorama of Vietnam’s economy in the 19th century debuted on June 2. The book, issued by the History Institute under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), was first published in Vietnamese six decades ago and first reprinted in 2001. Read full story/.