Politics Infographic Vietnam’s active role and contributions to the United Nations Vietnam has worked together with the United Nations over the past 45 years to post many achievements and left many positive impacts, meeting its own requirements and interests and contributing to strengthening its role within the United Nations.

Politics Prime Minister meets representatives of investment funds, groups in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have met with leaders of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Visa Group in New York and held phone talks with the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his trip to the US.

Politics Vietnamese NA willing to share financial supervision experience with Laos The Vietnamese National Assembly is willing to create conditions for its Finance-Budget Committee to share financial supervision experience with the Lao Ministry of Finance, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Thai counterpart Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 16 hosted a reception for Deputy PM and President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwon.