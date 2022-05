Tourists visit Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Travel companies in Hanoi have organised 28 tours for coaches, athletes and guests to the 31st Southeast Asian Games, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The tours have been arranged to fit in with the guests’ schedules, and focus on the cultural, historical and architectural values of Hanoi, along with scenic spots and ancient villages on the city’s outskirts.

They include tours visiting President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum - Ho Chi Minh Museum, Temple of Literature, Hoan Kiem Lake, a cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village and Co Loa Citadel, along with the chance to discover local cuisine in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

Tourism companies are also offering trips to Ninh Binh, Sa Pa and Mai Chau, and Vietravel Tourism Company is selling tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.

The Hanoi Transport Corporation is also arranging free tours on double-decker buses all delegates, including athletes, coaches and reporters throughout May.



The buses, running between 9am and 5pm every day, can be identified with the Games’ logo and the line ‘Official bus tour for SEA Games 31’.



The service, named Hanoi City Tour, is the first of its kind in the capital. The buses carry passengers through 25 streets and have 15 stops at key local tourist destinations such as the Hanoi Opera House, St. Joseph's Cathedral, Hanoi Flag Tower, President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, Hoa Lo Prison, and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.



The vehicles are also equipped audio guides in 10 languages and operate every hour./