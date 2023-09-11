☀️ Morning digest September 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joseph Biden announced that the two sides had adopted a joint statement on elevating the Vietnam-US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development at a press conference following their talks in Hanoi on September 10 evening.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and US President Joseph Biden at the press conference in Hanoi on September 10. (Photo: VNA)General Secretary Trong said the two sides have agreed that the Vietnam-US relationship has seen strong, in-depth, substantial and effective progresses since the two countries normalised their relations and set up their Comprehensive Partnership.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 10 attended the first "Children's National Assembly" hypothetical session, which brought together 263 children from 63 cities and provinces nationwide, at the NA Hall in Hanoi.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends the first "Children's National Assembly" hypothetical session. (Photo: VNA)The session, jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union in coordination with the NA Committee for Culture and Education and NA Office, is part of actions to enforce the Children Law 2016.
– The Laos-Vietnam ties have been expanding across the board and are now at the best time in history, said Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosy.
The minister, who is head of the Lao-Vietnam Cooperation Committee, made the assessment in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on economic cooperation between the two countries in the recent past.
- Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu recently hosted a reception for Singaporean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Roy Kho, during which the two sides pledged to jointly conduct promotion activities in trade, culture, education, health care and tourism.
Hieu said that the city hopes that the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Can Tho project, launched on September 9, will help the locality realise its target to become a food processing and distribution hub of the Mekong Delta, as well as an infrastructure development centre of the region.
- As many as 150 economic experts, and representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities, financial investment funds and businesses of Switzerland and Vietnam gathered together at a seminar on Vietnam - Switzerland cooperation in trade, investment and technology in Zurich on September 8.
Delegates at the seminar (Photo: VNA)The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce, Bellecapital financial investment fund, Keep It Beautiful Vietnam (KIBV) and the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland (AVIES).
- Ties between Vietnam and Malaysia have grown strongly over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations with substantial outcomes in all fields, stated Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.
Along with regular exchanges and meetings, cooperation mechanisms between the two countries have been maintained in a flexible and effective manner, while mutual political trust has been fostered, Ha said at a recent ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Malaysia in Hanoi.
- A Vietnamese Festival was held in Yokohama, the capital city of Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan on September 9, drawing a large number of visitors.
An art performance at the Vietnamese Festival in Kanagawa. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the event, Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji highlighted the meaning of the event, marking the complete recovery of exchange and cooperation activities between the people of Vietnam and Japan in general and Kanagawa in particular after the COVID-19 pandemic.
– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has set a target to increase the cashless payment ratio in e-commerce, especially e-payments through payment intermediaries or applications, to 50% by 2025.
As part of efforts to implement the national plan on e-commerce development, the ministry has set ambitious targets for non-cash payment in e-commerce activities./.