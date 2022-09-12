☀️ Morning digest September 12
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Members of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat gave opinions on a number of projects during their meeting on September 9-10 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The projects include those on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam in the new period; stepping up the national industrialisation and modernisation until 2030 with a vision to 2045; reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 10 dated January 18, 2002 on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the Central Highlands and Conclusion 12 dated October 24, 2011 on the continued implementation of Resolution 10. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested that the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) ensure energy sufficiency during a working session on September 11 to seek ways for accelerating some key projects and solving difficulties facing the firm.
PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung said the group has continued affirming its role in Vietnam’s economy by helping guarantee the national energy, food, economic, and sovereignty security and contributing to the State budget.Read full story
– An official visit to Vietnam from September 12 to 14 by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin is an important political and diplomatic event in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and amid the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24). After Vietnam and Cambodia set up diplomatic ties on June 24, 1967, their peoples stood side by side in the struggles for national liberation to secure historic victories in the spring of 1975. Vietnam later assisted the patriotic forces and people of Cambodia to topple the Pol Pot genocidal regime, with the triumph on January 7, 1979. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on September 10 came to the residence of UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward to extend his condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. Writing in the condolence book, Son stressed his respect for the Queen's fine sentiments towards Vietnam and her support for fostering the cooperative ties between the two nations. He extended his deepest condolences to the Royal Family, government and people of the UK. Read full story
– Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Le Cong Thanh held talks with Cuban Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Adianez Taboada during his visit to Cuba from September 5–9. The visit aimed to boost cooperation in hydrometeorology, environment and circular economy between the two countries. Read full story
– A delegation of the Ministry of Planning and Investment paid a visit to Israel from September 4 to 9 to learn experience in developing the collective economy and cooperatives there. The delegation was led by Director of the ministry’s Agency for Cooperative Development Phung Quoc Chi, who is also head of the compilation group for the draft revised Law on Cooperatives. Some members of the compilation group from the National Assembly Office and the ministry also joined the delegation. Read full story
– Vietnam has become the most favourite destination in Southeast Asia among Cambodian travellers since the beginning of 2022, Cambodian-based electronic news outlet Thmeythmey reported on September 10. Cambodian tourist arrivals to Vietnam in the first eight months of 2022 tripled figure in the same period of 2019 recorded before the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news site said.Read full story
– A 600-sqm memorial house where remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers dying in battle in Cambodia will be kept was inaugurated in the north-western province of Battambang on September 10. Starting two months ago, the facility's construction was funded by Metfone, the Cambodia-based affiliate of military-run telecom group Viettel, and MB Bank in Cambodia. Read full story/.
