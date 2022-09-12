Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia hold joint search and rescue exercise The defence ministries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia launched a joint search and rescue exercise in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, on September 10.

Politics Vietnam visit by Cambodian NA President - important event in Friendship Year An official visit to Vietnam from September 12 to 14 by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin is an important political and diplomatic event in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and amid the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24).

Politics Leader of Bosnia and Herzegovina impressed by Vietnam’s economic achievements Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferovic said he was impressed by Vietnam’s economic achievements which he hoped would be the foundation for the two countries to promote bilateral relations, enhance mutual understanding and support each other at international forums and organisations.

Politics Top legislator offers sympathy to Pakistan over flood losses National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of sympathy to Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf over grave human and property losses caused by floods in the country.