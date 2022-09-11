Business Vietjet inaugurates two new routes connecting Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai Vietjet has launched two new routes connecting the "Pearl Island" Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang with New Delhi and Mumbai in India to further tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

Business Vietnam, India have potential for automobile cooperation: insiders Vietnam and India have substantial opportunities to cooperate in the automobile industry as Vietnam is accelerating FDI attraction in the sector, an official has said.

Business Green production - direction for sustainable rural development Green production models have taken shape in rural areas in recent years to meet the growing demand for public health.

Business Infographic FDI attraction nears 16.8 billion USD in first 8 months of 2022 As of August 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors neared 16.8 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, equivalent to 87.7 percent of the same period last year.