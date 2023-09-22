Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in Dhaka on September 21, following the welcome ceremony.



Chairman Hue is on a Bangladesh visit from September 21-23, the first by the top Vietnamese legislator at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



- In every step of Vietnam's development, there has always been the support and assistance of the fraternal Lao Party, State and people, said President Vo Van Thuong at a September 21 reception for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.



He said the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in recent times has always been strengthened and developed, achieving practical results in all aspects. The two countries' agencies and localities have regularly engaged in exchanges and cooperation.



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a photo exhibition on the five-decade long Vietnam-Bangladesh diplomatic relations in Dhaka on September 21, as part of his official visit to the South Asian nation.



The exhibition, organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), displayed 20 large-format photographs carefully selected from the VNA's archives.



- The Party Central Committee Inspection Commission has given a warning to the Party Affairs Committee of the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures and several officials and former officials of the province as a disciplinary measure, at its 32nd meeting in Hanoi.



The commission said the Party Affairs Committee of the provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures had violated the democratic centralism principles and working regulations. They showed a lack of responsibility and loose leadership, leading to the provincial People's Committee and various collectives and individuals breaching the Party's regulations and State laws on managing and implementing projects/contracts by the Advanced International JSC (AIC) and its affiliates, and the FLC Group JSC.



- Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan held a working session with President of the Italian Court of Audit Paulo Carlino in Rome, Italy on September 21.



Tuan wished to promote cooperation between the two agencies in the future through the facilitation of delegation exchanges at all levels, the sharing of professional experience, training activities, and exchange of documents and audit standards.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and Crown Prince Akishino (Photo: VNA)

- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said the visit of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will be an milestone that contributes to enhancing understanding and the bond between the people of both countries, during a meeting with the royal couple in Hanoi on September 21 right after the welcome ceremony for them.



She thanked the Imperial House, Government and people of Japan for providing support for Vietnam's national construction and socioeconomic development, as well as the care they give to nearly 500,000 Vietnamese in Japan.



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception on September 21 for the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Choi Youngsam, who has just begun his term in Vietnam.



Noting that the RoK is one of the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam, Deputy PM Quang affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue with drastic efforts to improve the business and investment environment for foreign investors, including those from the RoK, to do business successfully in the country.



- The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that Vietnam's climate investment opportunities will reach up to 757 billion USD by 2030, focusing on renewable energy, green construction, energy efficiency and transportation, said IFC's Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Group Allen Forlemu.

During a seminar co-hosted by the IFC and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in Hanoi on September 21, Forlemu said changing the way banks operate and transitioning towards sustainability is absolutely essential.



- The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will continue to accompany and support the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in investing in payment and financial infrastructure development and promoting digital transformation, contributing to improving risk management in the local banking sector, stated BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens.



Carstens made the statement at a meeting with Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on September 21./.