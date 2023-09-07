Politics Foreign ambassadors believe in Vietnam’s development prospect Some foreign ambassadors have expressed their belief that Vietnam will succeed in realising its 2045 vision of becoming a high-income country and contributing more to regional and global stability and development.

Politics Vietnamese PM meets with US Vice President Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Vice President Kamala Harris have noted with pleasure the strong development steps of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.

Politics Dak Nong steps up cooperation with Indian localities Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong met with a visiting delegation led by Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, on September 6 to discuss the sides’ cooperation expansion.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN summits with Plus Three countries, US, Canada Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other leaders in the ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan, the Republic of Korea), ASEAN - US, and ASEAN - Canada summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.