☀️ Morning digest September 7
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith had a high-level meeting in Hanoi on September 6.
The meeting was a significant event aimed at further strengthening relations among the Parties and people of the three countries in the context that the region and the world continue witnessing complex developments, and all the three Parties and countries are entering a new development period. Read full story
The meeting between President Vo Van Thuong (R) and President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa in Hanoi on September 6. (Photo: VNA)
– President Vo Van Thuong received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on September 6.
Welcoming Otsuji and other members of the Japanese House of Councillors, President Thuong said the visit, taking place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, will help to strongly promote cooperation between the two parliaments and practically contribute to the Vietnam - Japan friendship and extensive strategic partnership. Read full story
– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed bilateral relations at their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.
Congratulating Japan on its successful hosting of the expanded G7 Summit last May, PM Chinh said he has ordered relevant agencies of Vietnam to work closely with the Japanese side to carry out high-level commitments and agreements, including the outcomes of his previous talks with PM Kishida. Read full story
– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol have affirmed their commitments to continue close coordination to develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a more profound and comprehensive manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.
At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, the two leaders agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, and make greater efforts to promote bilateral trade, investment, and education cooperation. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other leaders in the ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan, the Republic of Korea), ASEAN - US, and ASEAN - Canada summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.
At the events, part of the ongoing 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the partners affirmed that they view ASEAN as the focal force in the region while pledging to help with the ASEAN Community building and make responsible and effective contributions to dialogue, cooperation, and efforts to build an open, transparent, inclusive, and international law-based regional architecture. Read full story
- Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa in Hanoi on September 6.
Expressing her delight at the sound development of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Mai noted that bilateral political trust has been increasingly enhanced, while high-level exchanges have been regularly held. She affirmed that Vietnam consistently values the bilateral ties and highly appreciates Japan's development cooperation and investment in Vietnam. Read full story
– Vietnam is determined and committed to enhancing cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mekong sub-region countries, and the international community in drug prevention and control efforts, striving towards the common goals of peace, stability, prosperity, and the building of a drug-free region, a senior official has said.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang made the statement while delivering a speech at the 14th ministerial meeting of the signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Drug Control in the Greater Mekong Sub-region held in Beijing on September 6. Read full story
– US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper met with the media on September 6 to provide information about the upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., noting that one of the US’s objectives is to promote bilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and trust.
The US President's State visit from September 10 - 11 will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong./. Read full story