Business 35Mwp solar power farm opens in Ninh Thuan The 35MWp Nhon Hai - Ninh Thuan Solar Farm was inaugurated in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on July 9.

Business Top Thai Brands 2020 exhibition opens in Hanoi Leading firms from Thailand are showcasing their products and services to local customers at the Top Thai Brands 2020, which began in Hanoi on July 9.

Business Over 840.88 million USD raised via G-bonds auction The State Treasury raised 19.5 trillion VND (840.88 million USD) via a recent auction of Government bonds (G-bonds) at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Condominium market showing sharp sales in Q2 The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities, according to CBRE Vietnam's quarterly report on the Hanoi market released at a recent online press conference.