Most localities to face high UV levels (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Most of the localities nationwide will face ultraviolet (UV) levels of “high” and “very high” from August 2-4, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has announced.

Specifically, during the three days, the UV levels will be highly hazardous from 10am to 1pm in such cities as Ha Long (northern province of Quang Ninh), Hai Phong, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The southern city of Can Tho will be at the “high” level in all the three days, followed by Ca Mau province.

People are advised to take extra precautions such as wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses, as well as ensuring hydration for the body./.